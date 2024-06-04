More than 2000 Muslim pilgrims from the Northern Ghana have arrived safely in Jedda in Saudi Arabia to perform the 2024 Hajj.

The pilgrims were flown in five batches from May 28 to June 2, 2024.

In all, about 4000 pilgrims are expected to fly from Ghana to Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

The Chairman of Ghana Hajj Board, Abdallah Banda has said there are measures in place in Saudi Arabia to ensure a smooth and incident free pilgrimage for the Ghanaians.

He admonished the would-be pilgrims to be disciplined and law-abiding during their stay in Saudi Arabia to enable them to undertake their spiritual duties successfully.

For his part, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, advised them on what to do for a perfect Hajj.

He also urged them to use the opportunity to pray for peace and stability in the country to promote development, particularly as the nation goes to the polls on December 7.

