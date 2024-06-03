Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang has urged calm among Ghanaian students stranded abroad over their delayed stipends.

The Registrar has said the Ministry of Finance has released GH¢60 million for their stipends, academic user and tuition fees.

According to him, they are on top of issues and will soon disburse funds to resolve the challenges faced by the students.

This comes on the back of grievances by some students in Morocco over the delay in the release of their stipends spanning over 10 months.

They lamented that, the situation has among other things exacerbated existing hardships including the inability to afford food, pay rent and afford other basic needs.

But speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Mr Agyemang admitted that, the challenges are not peculiar to students in Morocco but beneficiaries in about 10 other countries.

“We have to disburse funds to students in about 10 countries including Serbia, Algeria, Morocco, India, Tanzania, Russia, China. Plans are also far advanced to pay students in UK, Canada and Germany.

“I can stick my whole body out because the money has been credited to our account at Bank of Ghana and in a maximum of two weeks, they will get the money,” he assured.

Meanwhile, he attributed the hitches to external factors including COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war among others which have impacted world economies.

“But for a few hitches here and there, we were paying stipends in advance but we have a listening government that has come in quickly. The government has heard their concerns and taken them in good faith,” he added.

