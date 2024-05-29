The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on the government to urgently address the concerns of Ghanaian students on scholarships abroad.

NUGS has said it is very concerned about the conditions of these students and has expressed readiness to follow the matter.

This comes on the back of grievances by some students in Morocco over the delay in the release of their stipends spanning over 10 months.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, NUGS President, Daniel Kyeremeh Oppong disclosed the challenges are not peculiar to students in Morocco but in the UK, India, and those relying on the Students Loan Trust Fund.

“We are very perturbed by the current happenings but we are pretty much sure this listening government is going to take a quick step toward solving this particular challenge.

“Our students are suffering in Morocco, our students are suffering in the UK, our students are suffering in India, and most of the students on the Students Loan Trust Fund are also suffering. We need funds to facilitate education. Free senior high school is churning out a lot of numbers who are in our tertiary institutions,” he lamented.

The union has appealed to relevant authorities to ensure prompt action to prevent further hardship.

“The only way to keep them going, for them to also get knowledge to develop our country is to get them proper funding to keep them going. The Students Loan Trust Fund is one key area that should be looked at. We are calling on the government and all agencies to come and rescue students in the country,” he appealed.

