Final-year Ghanaian students on government scholarships in Morocco are likely to stay another year in school due to the lack of money to fund their project work.

The revelation comes in the wake of delay in the release of their stipends for the past 10 months.

The President of the Students Association, Dr Emmanuel John Ayitey disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday as he delved into the numerous challenges they have been facing over the past months.

“We are in an examination week and people are hopeless and crying because about 30 to 40% of the final year students are likely to be repeated because they don’t have money for their project work,” he lamented.

Dr Ayitey added that, students are on the brink of eviction from their apartments due to unpaid rent amidst struggle to afford basic necessities.

He stated some people have already been evicted and have moved in with their friends while others have been rendered homeless.

The students, comprising undergraduates, masters, PhDs and post-doctoral have been in the news the past weeks over the delay in the release of their stipend.

Last Friday, they picketed at the Ghana Embassy in Rabat, Morocco to voice their dissatisfaction about the state of affairs.

However, nothing has still been heard from the Scholarship Secretariat despite the dire consequences of the delay.

ALSO READ: