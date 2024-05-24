Some Ghanaian students on government scholarships in Morocco have embarked on a peaceful demonstration to appeal for the release of their stipend, which is in 10 months’ arrears.
The aggrieved students picketed at the Ghana Embassy in Rabat, Morocco to voice their dissatisfaction with the state of affairs.
Amidst tears, some of the students went on their knees to beg the government to release the money for their upkeep.
The students made up undergraduates, masters, PhDs and post-doctoral said the delay in the release of their stipend is affecting their studies.
They said they are in a dire situation that calls for urgent attention from the government.
They revealed that, most of the students are depressed as a result, a student almost committed suicide last week.
