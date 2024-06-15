An uncompleted storey building has suddenly collapsed, killing a 45-year-old carpenter in Community 22 of the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

The deceased has only been identified as Kwesi Carpenter.

The sudden incident occurred on Saturday morning while Kwesi was working on the building.

The cause is however, yet to be established.

The Police and Fire Service personnel visited the scene to remove the body from the rubbles.

The body has since been deposited at the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

