The ad hoc committee probing the leaked IGP tape saga has said the report is ready for presentation before parliament.

In this regard, the Ranking Member and Builsa North MP, James Agalga has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to, as a matter of urgency, help get the report presented by next week Tuesday.

“Mr Speaker that report is ready and before we went on recess it was listed as one of the papers to be presented for the consideration of the House.

“Now given the public interest character of that report, Mr Speaker, I want to use this medium to appeal to you to direct the business committee to list, as a matter of urgent importance, that particular report for us to deal with as a matter of urgency starting from next Tuesday,” Mr Agalga noted in Parliament on Friday.

Mr Agalga who is also the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee has lamented the delay has given room for unhealthy speculations.

“Because this thing (report) has been on the ice, it has given room for all manner of speculation about the report, so it’s high time we bring closure to that report,” he added.

The committee chaired by Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea was tasked to investigate the leaked audio in which some senior officers were heard in a conversation with former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Chief Bugri Naabu plotting the removal of the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

