The Ranking member on the ad hoc committee probing the leaked IGP tape saga, James Agalga says investigations have concluded, and the report of the committee is at a draft stage, awaiting validation by members.

He indicated that, although the committee has concluded its investigations, budget-related business in Parliament has prevented members of the committee from convening for the last time to unanimously approve and adopt the report, as the Standing Orders of the House require.

However, he stressed that the committee will convene once members are done with the budget estimates to finalize and adopt the report.

“The committee has concluded the investigations, and we have a draft report that is yet to be considered by all the members of the committee because, per the Standing Orders, draft reports are subject to approval by the members of the committee, so that is what is outstanding.”

“Unfortunately, we are in the budget season and all the members are caught up in their various committees and are working on budget estimates. I had warned that there was a need for us to act expeditiously so that we could have skipped the budget season, but things did not happen that way so we are hoping that as soon as we are done with the budget estimates, we can convene and adapt the report.”

