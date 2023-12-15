The management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the reported fuel siphoning incident involving one of its boom trucks.

This action follows the circulation of a video depicting the unauthorized extraction of fuel from the mentioned ECG vehicle.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ECG revealed that the implicated staff member has been identified as a driver stationed at the regional office in Cape Coast. The company has initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The Management of ECG’s attention has been drawn to a TV3 publication featuring a viral video showing the siphoning of fuel from an ECG boom truck. The staff involved in the alleged fuel siphoning from the ECG boom truck, registered as GV 2474-14, has been identified as a driver stationed at the regional office of ECG in Cape Coast.”

“A full-scale investigation has been launched in accordance with our disciplinary procedures.”

The ECG encourages the general public to report any instances of misconduct by its staff through its call center and WhatsApp line at 0302 611 611.