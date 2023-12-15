Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has revealed the challenges he is facing due to his advocacy for the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

According to him, he receives incessant threats and attacks from advocates of the LGBTQI+ community.

The Ningo Prampram MP claimed event organisers remove him from programmes which is not related to his advocacy.

He shared an incident where he was removed from a Digital Rights conference in Costa Rica after protests by pro-gay activists against his participation.

Sam George said the organizers informed him that they had received petitions from around the world opposing his involvement.

Even more worrying, he stated is the attempt by the United States Embassy in Accra to prevent him from traveling.

He cited how the Embassy unduly delay his visa application for three months to buttress his point.

Sam George said out of six visa applications submitted by Parliament, five were approved, but his delayed for three-month and they blamed it on administrative reasons.

“They did not refuse me, they delayed it. Parliament sent six applications, including mine. Five were given, mine took an additional three months before it came. They said administrative (issues), that is why I didn’t say they refused me,” he said in an interview on Starr FM.

Sam George is a lead proponent of the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, widely known as the Anti-LGBT Bill.

He is supported by seven other MPs from the Minority and Majority caucus in Parliament.

The Bill, currently under consideration in Parliament, is expected to be passed and sent to President Akufo-Addo to assent before MPs go on the Christmas break.

