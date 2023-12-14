The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has explained why the 2-bedroom house to be built for the 2021 Best Fish Farmer, Kweku Anu has delayed.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mrs. Koomson said when Kweku Anu was initially awarded in 2021, there were allegations of his involvement in illegal fishing.

However, after thorough investigations, it was revealed that the accusations were unfounded.

“I personally reviewed the matter and we discovered that Kweku Anu was innocent” she stated.

Mrs. Koomson said although the matter was resolved, the delay in building the house was due to unavailability of suitable land for construction.

However, the Fisheries Minister said they have found a suitable piece of land and a contractor is already on site.

“A contractor is already working on the project. The chosen location for the house is Apam, the hometown of the awardee in the central region” she noted.

Madam Hawa Koomson reiterated her commitment to handover the house to Kweku Anu before the close of the year.

NDC, NPP go at each other in ‘throwback’ campaign billboards

I’m not taking back my words – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on parliamentary exit

SHS headteachers resorting to barter trade – NAGRAT