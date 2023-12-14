Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has reiterated his decision not to seek re-election in the 2024 parliamentary election.

The Suame MP, who also doubles as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said his decision to exit Parliament still stands.

“Akans have a saying that a man does not go back to lick his spit. I’ve already mentioned it a number of times and I still stand by it. I am not taking back my words,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

However, he revealed he is yet to officially communicate his decision to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was first elected into Parliament in 1996 and is currently the longest-serving Member of Parliament.

The lawmaker has served as Minority Whip, Minority Leader, and now Majority Leader.

By the end of the eighth Parliament, he will be holding the joint record with the current Speaker of Parliament as the longest-serving MPs in the 4th Republic.

Already, three NPP members have openly declared their intention to contest for the Suame parliamentary primary when the party opens nominations.

The trio are former Ashanti Regional Secretary of NPP now the Mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne, Municipal Chief Executive of Suame, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye and John Darko.

