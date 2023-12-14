Actor and politician, John Dumelo is optimistic of winning the parliamentary elections ahead of the 2024 general election.

The actor who is seeking to lead the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon said he will beat incumbent, Lydia Alhassan for the seat.

Mr. Dumelo’s comment is in response to a prayer by a fan on Twitter who had watch his new movie on Netflix.

The actor’s character as an incorruptible military commander won the heart of his fan who is certain he [Dumelo] would be a wonderful MP.

John Dumelo contested the parliamentary seat in 2020 but lost by a slight margin to Lydia Alhassan, who was also a first-timer.

