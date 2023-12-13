Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa has condemned the government for prioritizing the payment of judgment debts over providing emergency housing for VRA-induced flood victims.

He says that the government claimed they could not provide emergency resettlement for the over 35,000 victims of the Akosombo dam spillage yet it is paying judgement debt they “recklessly created”.

Ablakwa on X (formerly Twitter), posted intercepted documents revealing that the Ministry of Finance has authorized the release of a staggering GHS230.5million (US$20million) to pay for a judgment debt they recklessly & wickedly created.” he tweeted.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta government claims it so broke that they cannot provide emergency housing for VRA-induced flood victims but fresh intercepted documents reveal that they have authorized the release of a staggering GHS230.5million (US$20million) to pay for a judgment debt they recklessly & wickedly created.” he tweeted.

