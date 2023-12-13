Afua Asantewaa. O Aduonum, attempting to break the Guinness world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has expressed profound love for late Ghanaian musician, Ebony Reigns.

Afua on Wednesday’s edition of Joy Prime’s morning show was drawn to tears as she spoke passionately about Ebony’s musical prowess and highlighted how the late musician has had a huge impact on her.

“I would have loved Ebony to be there with me in the booth. Her passion for music and her stagecraft and I could easily resonate with her, I used to tell my husband anytime she was performing that I could do exactly what she was doing, she made music easier for me, you could tell that she had a free spirit regardless of anything she was going through” she said.

“I am her number one fan if there is something like zero then I am. All I will say is that wherever she is she made her impact that I don’t think anybody can fill in her shoes. She has touched a soul and we say thank you” Afua added.

Watch video below: