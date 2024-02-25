Officials at the Guinness World Records have disclosed why Afua Asantewaa was unsuccessful with her singathon attempt.

They told Joy FM via mail that Afua could make the mark because she broke some of their rules.

“Afua Asantewaa’s singathon attempt was not successful due to due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records,” PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya replied to a mail by Joy FM entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, the Guinness World Records announced that Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa failed to break the longest singing marathon she attempted in December 2023.

The GWR said this in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) adding that despite the setback they hope she makes another attempt.

“We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts,” they noted.

They added that the money Afua Asantewaa’s team paid for a priority review has been refunded.

Afua Asantewaa in December 2023 took on the challenge to beat the existing record which stands at 105 hours set in 2012.

Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon which began at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and ended at 7:00 am on December 29, 2023.

At the time she ended her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours and 55 minutes.

In response to the announcement of her disqualification, Afua wrote on social media that she received the news of the outcome of her sing-a-thon attempt just moments before hosting a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network, attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She stated, “I would announce my next line of action in a few days. Thank you all for your love and support.”

In the meantime, she has been appointed Tourism Ambassador by the Ghana Tourism Authority.