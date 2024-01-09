Ghanaian entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, who attempted to beat the Guinness Book of Records for the longest singing marathon by an individual has officially submitted evidence of her attempt to the world body.

Asantewaa’s team submitted the video evidence to Guinness World Records last Saturday for review and confirmation.

She attempted a five-day singing marathon that begun at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to surpass the former record of 105 hours record set by an Indian artiste Sunil Waghmare in 2012. She ended at 7:00am on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Her event attracted a lot of celebrities and public figures including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Adina, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay, among others.

