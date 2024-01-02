Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduounum, the Ghanaian who made a bold attempt to surpass the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing time, has revealed that her official submission for recognition is pending.

She clarified that the judges and technical team have completed their evaluations and are in the process of submitting the details for verification by the Guinness World Record authorities.

An official announcement regarding the status of her record attempt is expected once this verification process is concluded.

Afua Asantewaa shared this update as she welcomed the new year by participating in a worship service at Potter’s City, led by Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie in Prampram.

Upon her arrival, she received a warm reception, with Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie personally guiding her and her husband to their seats.

Accompanied by members of her production hub, ASKOF Productions, Afua Asantewaa’s presence drew excitement from the Prophet, who expressed admiration for her confidence and revealed that she had been a topic of discussion in his teachings.

During the encounter, the Prophet offered prayers for them, bestowed a prayer mantle, and prophesied a new beginning in their lives.

Earlier in the day, the team attended a Thanksgiving service at Glorious Word Power International, led by Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Afua Asantewaa, recently appointed as Tourism Ambassador, took on the challenge of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing time.

Her marathon singing endeavor commenced on December 24 and concluded on December 29, with an impressive total of 126 hours and 53 minutes.

Notably, the existing record of 105 hours, set in 2012 by India’s Sunil Waghmare, is now in contention.

