The resounding melodies of Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Records Sing-A-Thon attempt have not only echoed through the hearts of Ghanaians but have now ignited a plea for her recognition for putting the nation at the centre of the world.

Afua Asantewaa, through her spirited attempt at breaking the world record for the longest singer, played a pivotal role in thrusting Ghana onto the global music stage.

Her love and tenacity to market Ghanaian music has left an indelible mark in the vicissitude of time.

As a result, many have called for state recognition in her honour, with some suggested a day set aside to celebrate Afua Asantewaa.

Already, the Ghana Tourism Authority has named Afua Asantewaa as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador.

Her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, has also made a passionate appeal to the government to commemorate his wife’s unwavering contributions to the promotion of Ghanaian music through the Guinness World Record Singing Marathon.

In an interview with Joy Prime’s Emmanuel Dzivenu, Mr. Aduonum wants a portion of the Akwaaba Village where Afua held the singing marathon to be named after her.

“Somebody even suggested that we maintain the structures to serve as monuments. It hasn’t happened in our history. If it did, we would have read it in books. My appeal to the Tourism Ministry or government is to… the Akwaaba Village is a perfect name, but I think it is high time we honoured my wife, Asantewaa.”

“They should give her some space. Maybe Asantewaa Stage or Asantewaa’s Corner. It would serve as a tourist site. For those who watched it on TV, anytime they visit Accra, I believe they will find a way to come and have a look at it. It’s a personal appeal, though. It should be considered,” he added.

The Akwaaba Village was nothing short of an unwelcoming land until the Ghana Tourism Authority announced it as the venue to host Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon attempt.

The decision gradually breathed life into Akwaaba Village, with thousands of revellers trooping in to catch a glimpse of their new national heroine within the nearly six days of non-stop singing.

Her performance which was live broadcast on Joy Prime and streamed on its social media platforms, attracted millions around the world who wanted to witness history as it unfolded.

Afua Asantewaa ended her Guinness World Record attempt to break the record for the longest individual singing marathon on Friday, December 29, 2023.

To surpass the existing 105 hours set by an Indian in 2012, the young woman sang for five days, six hours, 52 minutes, and three seconds.

Although the Guinness World Record is yet to validate Afua Asantewaa’s record attempt, she has undoubtedly impacted Ghana’s music industry and inspired many youth to embrace more challenges.

According to Kofi Owusu Aduonum, his wife’s adventure, whose musical endeavours brought a spotlight to Ghana, if immortalised, will go a long way to attract tourists.

But as discussions unfold, the hope is that the government and Tourism Ministry will recognise the significance of Asantewaa’s contribution to Ghanaian music and provide a fitting tribute that will attract both locals and international visitors alike.

This proposed site, whether named Asantewaa Stage or Asantewaa’s Corner, could become a symbol of musical excellence and a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of Ghana.

