The year 2023 will be described by many Ghanaian football fans as difficult after two of its footballers passed away tragically.

Christian Atsu was confirmed dead following an earthquake that struck Turkey.

Raphael Dwamena was also pronounced dead after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing in Albania.

Despite the unpleasant news, football fans smiled again after Ghana qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

In club football, it was a drama for Hearts of Oak after their former head coach, Slavko Matic reported the club fans after being chased out from training grounds.

Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah joined West Ham United, Southampton and Lyon respectively with Andre Ayew also making a return to France to join Le Havre.

Medeama SC, who were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history broke the CAF inter-club competition money zone curse together with Dreams FC who won the MTN FA Cup.

Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah was named as the head coach of Sudan while Kurt Okraku was retained as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

It was also a year Black Queens under Swiss coach, Nora Hauptle recorded 10 successive wins to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but suffered their first defeat against Namibia.

Below are the biggest football headlines in 2023

Black Galaxies kicked out of CHAN

Annor Walker sacked as Black Galaxies head coach

Chris Hughton appointed as Black Stars coach

Slavko Matic heads to Police Headquarters after alleged assault by some Hearts of Oak fans and his strange departure

Kudus Mohammed grabs 2022 SWAG Sports Personality and Footballer of the Year Awards

Former Ghana Football Association president MND Jawula has died

Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed as FIFA president

Christian Atsu died in an earthquake in Turkey

Fifa, PFAG, and Premier League mourns the untimely death of Ghana winger Christian Atsu

Kamaldeen Sulemana becomes the second Ghanaian player to join Southampton

Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax

Ernest Nuamah joined Lyon from FC Nordsjaelland

GFA elections, court issues and Kurt Okraku winning unopposed

Lionel Messi joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami

Lionel Messi won the eighth Ballon d’Or award

Kwasi Appiah named Sudanese national team head coach

Andre Ayew made a return to France by signing for Le Havre

Raphael Dwamena died after suffering cardiac arrest

Ghana qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Medeama and Dreams FC break CAF inter-club money zone curse

Black Queens exploits, Nora Hauptle losing first game