The matchday 17 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

At the WAFA Park at Sogakope, Accra Lions were hammered 3-1 against FC Samartex 1996 on Friday afternoon.

In the Saturday games, Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park saw their unbeaten home run come to an end after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars under Frimpong Manso continued their mini-revival with a 4-2 win against Legon Cities.

Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium held to a goalless game against the defending champions, Medeama SC.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak left it late against Bechem United with a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Elsewhere at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Great Olympics.

Heart of Lions at the Hohoe Sports Stadium recorded their first win of the season by beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Aduana FC recorded a 4-1 win against Dreams FC.

Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex continued their impressive home run by recording a 4-1 win against Nsoatreman FC.

FC Samartex, Aduana FC, Asante Kotoko and Nations FC occupy the top four while Dreams FC, Real Tamale United and Heart of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Accra Lions 1-3 FC Samartex

Bofoakwa Tano 0-2 Asante Kotoko

Bibiani Gold Stars 4-2 Legon Cities

Karela United 0-0 Medeama SC

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Bechem United

Real Tamale United 0-1 Great Olympics

Heart of Lions 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Aduana FC 4-1 Dreams FC

Nations FC 4-1 Nsoatreman FC