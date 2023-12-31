Angry gods have allegedly burned the mattress, Multi TV recorder, and other belongings of a woman in her late fifties, accusing her of disobeying the household gods.

The incident happened in Bibiani Old Town.

A few months ago, 15 people were left homeless when their houses were mysteriously set ablaze, believed to be the wrath of family gods.

Spiritual consultations with family members and tenants revealed offenses against the gods, resulting in the continuous burning of their belongings, including missing money.

The family and tenants were advised to vacate the premises until the mysterious burning ceased.

Seeking mercy and protection, they consulted fetish priest Nana Baffour Gyau, who warned against returning to the house.

Meanwhile, a family member residing in the same house, aware of the ongoing events, intentionally sent her husband and son to fetch firewood from the house undergoing renovation.

This act triggered the gods’ anger, leading to the burning of the remaining woods.

The woman’s refusal to return the firewood prompted the gods to burn her mattress and other items in her room.

The gods have issued a warning, demanding the return of the firewood to bring an end to the outbreaks.

