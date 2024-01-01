Manchester City winger Jack Grealish says he is “devastated” after the “traumatic experience” of thieves burgling his home while he was playing.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Grealish’s Cheshire house during City’s 3-1 Premier League win at Everton on Wednesday.

Jewellery and watches worth £1m were stolen, according to the Sun.

“My family mean the world to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety,” he wrote on Instagram.

Grealish’s partner Sasha Attwood and members of his family were at the property when they heard a disturbance and raised the alarm.

A police search was carried out, supported by dogs and a helicopter, but officers did not find any suspects.

“I can’t begin to explain how devastated I am,” said England international Grealish.

“This has been a traumatic experience for all of us. I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt.

“I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest the best year of my life in football now doesn’t feel like something I can celebrate.

“The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to peoples lives. I hope they are found and brought to justice so no other family has to go through what we have.”