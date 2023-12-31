On the evening of Day 3 of the Sing-a-thon challenge, a multitude of supporters gathered at Akwaaba Park to motivate Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who was aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

The Ghanaian community demonstrated strong support for her endeavor.

Influential figures from the entertainment industry, including Nana Ama McBrown, Fella Makafui, Shatta Wale, Kwami Eugene, Cina Soul, and Akuapem Poloo, among others, were at the Akwaaba Village, venue to the event to express their solidarity.

On December 26, 2023, Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo was also there to support Afua Asantewaa.

A video shared on X by UTV captured John Dumelo dancing to the tune of “Hustle,” a song by the late female singer, Ebony.

In the video, the actor showcased impressive dance moves while singing along.

Notable personalities present on Day 3 of the challenge included Sarkodie, Asamoah Gyan, Berla Mundi, Fada Dickson, and the former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave.

Check out the video below:

Electric vibes as @johndumelo arrives, adding his support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon journey! 🌟🎤❤️#UTVGhana #AfuaAsantewaaSingathon pic.twitter.com/0QlvtaO8oH — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 26, 2023

