The National Youth Authority CEO, Pius Enam Hadzide has pledged to make Asuogyaman a tourism hub in the Eastern Region and Ghana as a whole when if elected as Member of Parliament for the area.

Speaking at an interdenominational thanksgiving ceremony at Atimpoku, he said the tourism potentials of the area, when fully harnessed, would create jobs for the youth.

He said “Asuogyaman had the fauna and flora to paint a distinct picture of tourist attraction to the world,” adding: “I will make Asuogyaman Ghana’s tourism hub when I become your MP”.

Among the numerous tourist attractions, he highlighted the iconic Adomi Bridge and its Gardens Canopy walkway, Akosombo Dam, the Akwamu Forest Reserve with its unique bird species, the Volta Lake, Kpong Dam, and the peninsula canopy walkway.

Mr Hadzide, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman, said those sites would be upgraded and rebranded to attract more tourists to create job opportunities.

He said he would ensure mechanised irrigation systems were provided to boost Agriculture, which is the main economic activity of the people, and hoped they would support him to get the nod.

Mr Hadzide said he was in touch with some investors to establish a nursing training school in the district in addition to the Agenda 111 Hospital project under construction at Apeguso.

Nana Abrokwa Asare, the National Premix Fuel Administrator, who contested in the primary, declared his support for Mr Hadzide and called on the electorate to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party come 2024.

Nurse delivers baby in tricycle

I didn’t slap Annoh-Dompreh; I only made gesticulations towards him –.