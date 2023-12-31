Former President, John Mahama has congratulated Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum for her Guinness World Record Attempt.

In a social media post, Mr. Mahama acknowledged her success as not only a personal triumph but also a source of pride for all Ghanaians.

He commended her for proving that anything is possible with hard work and determination.

While expressing confidence in her ability to achieve greater heights in the future, Mahama stated, “We wish you all the best in your future endeavors and are confident you will continue to achieve great things. Once again, congratulations on this phenomenal accomplishment, and may you continue to shine.”

The former President’s congratulatory message highlighted the significance of Afua Asantewaa’s achievement and the inspiration it brings to the people of Ghana.

Read his full post below:

Dear Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum,

Lordina and I congratulate you on your valiant achievement with the Sing-A-Thon Guinness World Record Attempt.

While we await the validation of your remarkable effort, we join all Ghanaians to celebrate your dedication, talent, and perseverance. We are immensely proud to see you make history. Your passion for singing and commitment to promoting Ghanaian music worldwide is a significant inspiration to us all.

While your success is a personal triumph, it is also a source of pride for all Ghanaians. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours and are confident you will continue to achieve great things.

You have proven that anything is possible with hard work and determination, and we do not doubt that you will continue to reach new heights.

Once again, congratulations on this phenomenal accomplishment, and may you continue to shine.

John Dramani Mahama

I didn’t slap Annoh-Dompreh; I only made gesticulations towards him –.

Yemuadie and friends Ltd – Occasional Kwatriot Kwesi Yankah writes