Husband of Guinness World Records (GWR) attemptee, Afua Asantewaa, has revealed some words of motivation former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi shared with him during his wife’s sing-a-thon.

Nyantakyi, who had been a supportive figure in their lives throughout the attempt, expressed fears for Afua Asantewaa’s health as she entered day four.

Due to exhaustion, her physical appearance declined, and she struggled to keep her spirit alive.

Noticing the setback, Kofi Aduonum, in an interview on Adom TV’s Okukuseku, disclosed that, Mr Nyantakyi urged him to let his wife end the sing-a-thon before the record time.

He revealed that, the former GFA President expressed extreme worry about her health, though her motivation was just to entertain Ghanaians and break a world record.

“He told me he had to go two days without sleep and he was left in a bad state, so seeing my wife go four days without sleep, he was really concerned. He advised me to prompt her to end it because she has done more than enough,” Mr Aduonum revealed.

Mr Adounum said he was touched when Mr Nyantakyi told him, regardless of the outcome of the attempt, Afua will always be a heroine in his eyes.

Nonetheless, Afua continued her sing-a-thon to the last day, but unfortunately did not meet the GWR standard.