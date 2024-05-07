The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has acknowledged that the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy needs further improvements while noting its success.

He has reiterated his commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the policy under his leadership if elected in the December 7 general elections.

In an interview with Africa Watch Magazine, Dr. Bawumia outlined plans to bolster infrastructure in Ghana’s educational institutions, including the construction of additional classrooms, dormitories, and dining facilities.

“The policy has therefore been a resounding success. That does not mean it is without problems. There is more to be done to improve it. I am committed to the Free SHS policy, and I believe it would be safe and sustainable in my hands.

“My government will build more infrastructure like classroom blocks, dormitories, and dining facilities for the schools. My government will also invest in teacher training and professional development, enhancing curriculum relevance and alignment with workforce needs,” he pledged.

Dr. Bawumia also noted that, the policy’s positive impact on student enrollment, particularly in marginalized regions, and its contribution to achieving gender parity in Senior High School (SHS) education.

“The program is a cornerstone of our government’s commitment to expanding access to quality education for all Ghanaian youth. It is probably one of the most successful social intervention programs ever implemented in Ghana.

“It has dramatically boosted student enrollment in senior high schools across the country. What is more important, the highest enrollments are coming from the poorest regions of Ghana, like the five northern regions.

“Furthermore, Ghana has now attained gender parity in Senior High School education, as more girls than boys have accessed the program. Also, the increase in enrollment has not resulted in a reduction in quality.

“The performance of the students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination last year shows that the free SHS beneficiaries attained the best results since 2014. The policy has therefore been a resounding success. That does not mean it is without problems. There is more to be done to improve it,” he said.

