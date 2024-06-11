Juliet Kwakye, a psychiatric nurse currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon, has been the subject of controversy following the circulation of a video that allegedly shows her falling asleep during her performance.

Kwakye, who started her 120-hour sing-a-thon on June 7, 2024, at the Methodist Conference Centre in Akyem Oda, is aiming to surpass the existing record of 105 hours set by Sunil Waghmare of India in 2012.

At this point, she has already completed over 87 hours of continuous singing.

The viral video in question shows Kwakye leaning sideways, which some viewers interpreted as her sleeping while still engaged in her singing marathon.

In response to these allegations, her team has issued a firm denial, stating that Kwakye was merely adjusting her posture for comfort while continuing her singing.

They stressed that Kwakye has strictly followed all the rules of the record attempt, including the requirement to sing continuously without sleeping.

To counter the claims, her team released additional video footage showing her from a different angle.

This new video demonstrates that she remained actively engaged in her singing, leaning on a table for support but not falling asleep.

Juliet Kwakye’s team expressed their disappointment over the misleading interpretations of the initial video and reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and adherence to the rules throughout the record attempt.

They urged the public to disregard the unfounded rumors and continue to support Kwakye as she strives to achieve this significant milestone.