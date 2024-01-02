Ghanaian entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who recently concluded a sing-a-thon to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon has revealed she is hale and hearty.

However, she is currently in a hospital undergoing treatment to restore her system after she deprived herself of sleep for days.

“I have been hospitalised but it is not because I’m sick. I’m very comfortable at the St Michael’s hospital ward to tune my system back to how it was before because I denied myself sleep for five days. I’m at the Kufour ward and the place is very conducive,” she revealed on Accra-based UTV.

Afua Asantewaa commenced her attempt to break the sing-a-thon record on Christmas Eve, and concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023.

This was after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Meanwhile, she said her team is yet to submit evidence of her attempt to the Guinness World Records for recognition.

The current record is 105 hours, set in 2012 by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

