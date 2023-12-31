The medical team supporting Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon, has revealed the pivotal role they played in persuading her not to give up.

During the second day of Afua’s singing marathon, she reached a point of exhaustion and expressed her intention to halt the journey due to fatigue.

The medical team intervened and motivated her to continue the singing marathon.

In an interview on Joy FM, Dr. Grace Buckman, a member of Afua Asantewaa’s medical team, shared insights into how they convinced her to persevere when she was on the verge of giving up.

“One of our most challenging days as the medical team was on day 2. In the late morning or early afternoon, Afua Asantewaa suddenly stopped everything and left the space, declaring that she would not continue. In fact, on the second day, it seemed like everything was coming to an end.

“At that moment, the psychologist was not present, so we had to call him on the phone to speak with her. Despite the absence of the psychologist, the team remained cohesive and knew what to say. After a brief conversation, she stood up and declared, ‘I am a champion; let’s go and do this.’ That’s what transpired,” Dr. Buckman revealed during the interview with Kwame Dadzie.

