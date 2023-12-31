The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set to appoint Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum, the young woman who undertook a journey to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual a Tourism Ambassador.

Afua Asantewaa’s selection as a tourism ambassador recognizes the positive impact her Sing-a-thon attempt has had on the country’s image.

A member of the GTA announced this at the after-party held on Friday evening in her honor at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

“You are going to be one of the people championing to the whole world that there’s a country called Ghana; it’s a lovely place to be, they have great people who are resilient, who are tenacious, who have drive, who have talent,” stated the GTA member.

Despite completing a grueling five-day singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa appeared vibrant and full of energy at her after-party. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she received from Ghanaians.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this way. The reception from you as Ghanaians has been amazing. At a point, I was like, okay, I can decide not to do this, but you took the challenge on, you made it personal, and there was no way I was going to let you down. I know you had your doubts, but God also has His plan.”

“I can’t say much. All I will say is a very big thank you to the Ghana Music Industry as well, to all the artistes, to all the celebrities that supported; your encouragement went a long way.”

