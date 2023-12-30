Tyrone Marhguy, the young Rastafarian who was nearly denied admission to Achimota School due to his dreadlocks has won two awards from the American Mathematics Olympiad 2023 for his outstanding accomplishments in grade 12.

Marhguy clinched the title of the 2023 overall national top scorer, securing the Gold medal after competing against more than 150,000 students globally.

Additionally, he received the Silver award in the Vanda Science International Olympiad, surpassing 38,000 test-takers.

His exceptional achievements have led to his induction into the International Junior Honour Society, 2023.

On Tuesday, December 19, Marhguy excelled in the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE), achieving an impressive 8 As.

This noteworthy success follows a challenging journey marked by a highly publicized school admission rejection that triggered a nationwide debate on discrimination.

The culmination of this debate resulted in a landmark court victory for Marhguy and his fellow students.

Check out the two Ghanaian universities Tyrone Marhguy is eyeing

I wasn’t discouraged by Achimota School’s rejection – Tyrone Marhguy

Child Rights International celebrates Tyrone Marhguy