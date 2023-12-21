Brilliant Achimota School student, Tyrone Iras Marhguy who passed the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with distinction is now contemplating his future academic path.

He expressed interest in pursuing studies in either Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Electrical Engineering at either Ashesi University or Academic City.

“In Ghana, it’s Ashesi, Academic City, and in terms of courses, it will be Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Electrical Engineering. I am also looking at prestigious international institutions such as Columbia, Harvard, MIT, and Cornell” he said in an interview on Citi News.

Reflecting on his social journey amid his admission controversy, Marhguy revealed that, the challenges surrounding his admission initially transformed him from an extroverted to an introvert.

Despite this, he gradually gained acceptance within the Achimota community for who he truly is.

“Within the school, one thing I couldn’t do was go to the dining hall. I grew into the Achimota community because they see you and they acknowledge, unlike initially when I was labeled as ‘the Rasta guy” he said.

Farmer jailed and fined over visa fraud

Maxwell Investments Group partners Joy Business for entrepreneurial segment

Why your gas cylinder is leaking – GNFS explains