The 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, who was nearly denied admission at Achimota Senior High School (SHS) have popped up on social media

He scored 8As in the provisional results released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

His performance has earned him the love of many who have described him as indeed a genius.

Marhguy Tyrone was one of the two boys who made headlines in 2021 after being denied admission at Achimota School because of their dreadlocks.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) directed the school’s administration to admit the two students. However, the authorities insisted that its code of conduct doesn’t tolerate such hairstyles.

The boy and his colleague, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who later reportedly transferred Ghana International School dragged the school to court for denying them admission.

A High Court ruling on the matter on Monday, May 31, 2021, directed the school to admit the students.

However, the school’s Management and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, served notice to appeal the court’s order, arguing the judge erred.

After weeks of legal battle, Tyrone was finally admitted to the school and he has justified his inclusion with his outstanding performance.

Check the results below:

ALSO READ: