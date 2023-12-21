The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has urged the public to consistently get new washers; which is the black tube between the regulator and gas cylinders.

According to the Service, defective washers cause cylinder leakages which mostly lead to domestic fires.

The Head of Public Relations, ACFO1 Timothy Osafo Affum disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem when he shared fire safety tips.

He stated that, people put stones on their cylinders in their bid to avoid leakages but that doesn’t solve the problem.

“The washers on the market lately are not good so I will entreat the public to change them anytime they go to fill their gas to stop leakage. It cost about GH₵3 and that will go a long way to avoid fire outbreaks,” he admonished.

In a related development, Mr. Affum said there has been a consistent drop in fire outbreaks due to the aggressive media campaign and education.

ALSO READ: