Rastafarian student, Tyrone Iras Marhguy, has reportedly been added to the list of students who will represent Achimota Senior High School (SHS) for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Mr Marhguy will, for the next two years, be part of the school’s team.

United States-based Ghanaian lawyer, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, revealed this in a post on his Facebook page.

The boy and his colleague, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who is now said to be at Ghana International School dragged the school to court for denying them admission.

A High Court ruling on the matter on Monday, May 31, 2021, directed the school to admit the students.

However, the School’s Management and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, a few days ago, served notice to appeal the court’s order.

They argued the court erred in its judgment, hence the decision to appeal.

Mr Azar, who cannot fathom the school’s insistence on kicking the boy out of the school, urged him to ignore the noise.

He wrote: Achimota has named Tyrone Iras Marhguy in its squad for the National Maths and Science Quiz for the next two years and it is in court, with the assistance of the State, seeking to kick him out of the school.

Look, our problems are simple. It is our solutions that complicate them. Congrats, Tyrone, ignore the noise!.

