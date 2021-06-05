The second Rastafarian student, Tyrone Marhguy, has successfully been admitted at the Achimota School.

Master Marhguy arrived in the school in the early hours of Friday, June 4, 2021, with his father to complete the admission processes.

He was assigned his General Science class to begin academic studies following the smooth procedures.

However, he had to move straight to take part in an ongoing end-of-term examination which was being conducted in the school.

His father, Tereo Marhguy, who expressed satisfaction with the admission processes, was confident his son will excel in the exams despite missing out on lessons.

“He was cool and when the Director of exams asked if I was going to allow him take the exams, I said yes we will let him try and take it on and he also said he was cool,” the father stated.

Mr Marhguy stated they were warmly welcomed to the school and they were very surprised at the friendly atmosphere.

“They told us nobody was taking anything personal; the headmistress was friendly, teachers and all the staff and they assured us he was in safe hands,” Mr Marhguy added.

The boy and his colleague, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, dragged the school to court for denying them admission.

And a High Court ruling on the matter on Monday, May 31, 2021, directed the school to admit the students.