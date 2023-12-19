Social media has been inundated with the news of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the popular Achimota Senior High School student, after he passed his West African Senior High School Certificate Exam (WASSCE) with distinction.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, a video of him checking the results at an internet café went viral on social media, especially on the X platform, where he received congratulations from classmates and fans.

His feat is a huge milestone since his admission to the school became a nationwide subject due to his dreadlocks.

Many are lauding him for moving beyond the controversy and pass with flying colours.

Check out the reactions on social media below: