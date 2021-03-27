Former teachers of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, one of the two Rastafarians, who were rejected at Achimota School over their hairstyle, have revealed the young man’s true character.

According to a report, the teachers were from the Omega Junior High School (JHS) where the Rastafarian and his two sisters enrolled at JHS 2.

It is reported that this was the fourth basic school Master Marhguy had been in as his family had lived in Kumasi, Aburi, Kasoa and finally Ablekuma.

His English teacher, identified as Christabel Agyemang, described the character of the young man in these words:

MORE:

“Tyrone was a good boy, respectful, clever, and very intelligent. He was a very cool and calm boy. He couldn’t do any harm.”

His Information and Communications Technology (ICT) teacher called Daniel Nyarko also revealed: “There was a time I was teaching ICT and I had to combine both classes, and then I made an error in the lesson. But then, he came to me personally to prompt me, so I don’t feel bad for making a mistake. I was like ‘Wow! What a brilliant child’.”

Another teacher, Patience Debrah said she was heartbroken when she found out that he had been refused entry to Achimota School because of his dreadlocks.

She added: “He didn’t have any bad record. We think Achimota School should give him a chance and then they will attest to the fact that he’s really good.”