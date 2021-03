The wife of the Nigerian Air Force officer, who was killed in February, has married his older brother.

Late Abubakar was among the NAF personnel killed during a gun duel with armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari on Saturday, February 13. He was buried the next day.

The wedding, which he had celebrated on Facebook, was supposed to take place in March.

On Saturday, March 20, the bride married his older brother.