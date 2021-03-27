Ghana has been nominated for the 39th edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Five Ghanaian entertainers have been nominated across the different categories of the award scheme.

They are Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, DJ Switch and Kwame Yeboah.

Shatta Wale was nominated for the Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year award. He is vying for the award alongside Agent Sasco, Beenie Man & Bounty Killer (Verzuz), Buju Banton and Capleton.

Shatta Wale was again nominated for the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award. His former viral, Stonebwoy has also been nominated for the award.

The two are going against South Africa’s Buffalo Souljah, Nigeria’s Patoranking and Zimbabwe’s Winky D.

Sarkodie’s Black Love Concert was nominated for the Best Virtual Showcase/Concert award. Held in August at the Independence Square at Osu, the show saw performances from Efya Nocturnal, Joey B, and King Promise to the very grand entry of the rapper.

Sarkodie has been nominated alongside Beenie Man vs Bounty (Verzuz Battle), Rebel Salute and Reggae Sumfest.

Young Disc Jockey DJ Switch was also nominated for the Best Young Entertainer award. She was nominated alongside DJ Whitney, Kailash and Wayne J.

Recording engineer, multi-instrumentalist and member of Osibisa, Kwame Yeboah, has been nominated with Dean Fraser, Kubix, Bongo Herman and Sly & Robbie.

You can vote for your favourite Ghanaian act here to win.

The IRAWMA will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Jamaica under the theme ‘Reggae & World Music Still Rise.’