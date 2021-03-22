A man, believed to be in his late 50’s, has been spotted tied to an electricity pole and killed at Gomoa Biakoye just opposite the Forestry checkpoint in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Residents, who were shocked at the dastardly act, suspected the deceased, who is not known in the area, must have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the area.

It was not immediately known who the assailants were.

Residents told Kasapa FM News’ Yaw Boagyan that the murder has caused a lot of panic and fear among them as they’re afraid to go to town in the evening.

The police, who were notified of the incident, visited the scene and conveyed the body to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy while investigations continue.