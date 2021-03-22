Actor Prince David Osei was in his elements when he appeared on set of a music video of a latest hiplife banger.

He was captured in a bedroom with a model he was smooching with soft music playing in the background.

Although the two were not alone, a shirtless Mr Osei was seen caressing the lady dressed in a white see-through garment.

The smooching scene is part of the concept of DBlack and his signee, Richie’s music video with the lyrics being ‘getting it slow by the one you are into’.

The actor posted the snippet on his social media platform to advocate for Ghanaians to support their own.

The post has gingered his fans, as many have hinted on delving into acting to enjoy the freebies the profession brings.

Video below: