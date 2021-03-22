Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kwame Asare Obeng, famed as Kwame A Plus, has given his fans a peek into his family life as he makes adorable memories with his daughter, Akua.

The popular social media commentator has taken to his social media page to share a heartwarming video showing his warm side as a father.

Mr Obeng captured the adorable moment of his daughter playing with his hair as they create special memories.

Captioning the adorable father-daughter moment, he said: “Akua my hairdresser” along with a love emoji.

The hearty video clip, which lasted less than a minute, showed Mr Obeng and his daughter in the family living room relaxing and bonding.

In the video, his daughter could be seen sitting behind him attempting to braid his natural hair.

The video has attracted thousands of views, garnering sweet remarks from his followers after he shared it online.