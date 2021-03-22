Popular Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri, known in private life as Patricia Opoku-Agyeman, has served her fans her sassy look in revealing fitness wear as she flaunts her flat tummy.

The young entertainer dished out eye-popping photos wearing skintight sportswear, showing her slim figure and curves.

In a post, Ahuofe Patri posed by a luxurious four-wheel vehicle in one of the photos, flexing her grid in the other.

Captioning the photos, the famous television personality said: “This post is just to show you my hope sneakers from @paddiez_trend. They make working out so cool and fun .”

The eye-catching snaps of the screen goddess have attracted the views of her followers beneath her post.

In a subsequent post, Ahuafe Patri shared a photo wearing a matching sleeveless outfit, showing off parts of her cleavage. ”Confidence. If you have it can make anything look good ✨✨✨,” she captioned the photo.