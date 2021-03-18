Ahuofe Patri
Green is one of the colours our celebrities are currently rocking and they’re slaying it.

One of the most beautiful colours you can rock this season is green but only a handful of people seem to be getting it right.

We spotted an amazing design on actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman and we couldn’t stop staring. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Clad in a simple yet powerful two-piece suit, Ahuofe Patri added spice to her look with a touch of gold heels while flaunting her bright red nails.

Her stylish natural cut hairstyle and flawless makeup made her look elegant.