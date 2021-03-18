Green is one of the colours our celebrities are currently rocking and they’re slaying it.

One of the most beautiful colours you can rock this season is green but only a handful of people seem to be getting it right.

We spotted an amazing design on actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman and we couldn’t stop staring. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Clad in a simple yet powerful two-piece suit, Ahuofe Patri added spice to her look with a touch of gold heels while flaunting her bright red nails.

Her stylish natural cut hairstyle and flawless makeup made her look elegant.