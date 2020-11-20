Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri, has given her many fans and followers something to gaze in her new post on social media.

The actress blessed her Instagram page with a new dazzling photo as she strikes a pretty pose in an African print.

In the photo, the actress was seen standing on a high-rise building in a part of town while wearing a pink-coloured African print.

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile and sported a low-cut hairstyle which she had dyed in golden colour.

After posting the rather pretty photos of herself, she captioned it: Broken things can become blessed things if you let God do the mending 👼 📷 @lmphotograhpy #babygirl.