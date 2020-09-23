Showbiz industry players, Ahuofe Patri and Kalybos, have thrown social media users and fans into a frenzy after dropping a loved-up-moment at the beach video.

The ‘Boys kasa’ stars have been identified by many as celebrity couple due to the chemistry that exists between them in the skits.

In the video, sighted on Instagram, the ‘love-birds’ were seen enjoying the cold sea breeze.

They leaned towards each other with Ahuofe blowing kisses to the latter who seemed elated by the act.

Posting the video, he captioned it: “This one too TALK about it….My Ride or Die.”

The post has got many, including colleague showbiz players, talking.

Watch the video below: