Ghanaian actors, Lil Win and Kalybos have been spotted in a latest video spraying cash on some Abossey Okai residents.

The duo who caused massive traffic in the area is said to have gone to pay a visit to one K. Danso.

Elated fans who could not hide their joy defied social distancing protocols as they rushed for the cash thrown at them.

Kalybos who had his nose mask beneath his chin is captured in the video standing behind their guest who wore a military-themed customised nose mask that had his name written on it.

The elated fans could be heard in the video hailing Lil Win who even though wasn’t spotted in the video, threw the money to them.

Watch the video: